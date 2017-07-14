Mumbai's Arthur Road jail for Mallya if extradited says India

Vijay Mallya will be lodged in the Arthur Road jail if extradited to India, a UK court has been told. The Indian government was responding to questions from the UK government on where Mallya would be lodged if extradited to India.

This correspondence is annexed to a status report filed by the Ministry for Home Affairs in the Supreme Court which is hearing a case relating to Mallya.

"All evidence regarding falsities, mis-statements and false representations of Vijay Mallya and officials of KAL were forwarded to the U.K.... U.K. authorities are satisfied with material supplied by the Indian agency," the correspondence also said.

One of the UK prosecutors had in a hearing acknowledged the "excellent cooperation from Indian authorities" and submitted that India had "sufficient material to establish a prima facie case," the report also states.

The affidavit further stated that the extradition process is "already under progress in the UK courts."

OneIndia News