Mumbai University UG results 2017 delayed, available on this date

The Mumbai University UG results 2017 have been delayed. The results for the UG courses too have been delayed. The results would be available likely in another 15 days. The results once declared can be checked on the official website.

The results were delayed due to the newly implemented online process for assessment. The results once declared can be checked on mu.ac.in.

How to check Mumbai University UG results 2017:

Log in to mu.ac.in

Keep hall ticket/admit card handy

Enter registration details

Results once declared would be available

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News