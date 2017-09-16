Mumbai University Results 2017: IDOL, BCom, MCom results in 3 days

The Mumbai University Results 2017 has been mired in controversy. Out of the 477 exams conducted, only five examination results are pending. These include those of the Institute of Distance & Open Learning's (IDOL) BCom and MCom (Accountancy) subjects. These results are expected to be declared by next week. One major reasons why there's been a delay in declaring the M.Com results is the low number of teachers for subjects like Audit, Accounting and Finance.

Around 19,000 MCom students are waiting for their results while there are around 65,000 IDOL BCom students. Lack of assessors is the challenge the varsity is facing right now, said a source. In order to solve this issue, it had earlier given some of its Commerce papers to the outside universities - around 26,662 to Aurangabad University, 10,114 to Kolhapur, 12,981 to Nagpur, 6,926 to Pune, 7,419 to Sangli and 502 to Satara.

Last month, in order to speed up the assessment process, the varsity had issued a circular that said that it is roping in chartered accountants (CA) in order to access papers like Audit, Taxation and Accounting. However, after certain opposition from the student's fraternity, the varsity decided to drop the idea. The problem of lack of assessors in some of the courses is a serious problem and one such exam is Masters in Commerce - Accountancy.

OneIndia News