Mumbai set to get hybrid bus service

Mumbai is all set to get hybrid bus service that would be operated on two routes. These buses will ply between Bandra Kurla Complex to Bandra and Kurla to Sion railway stations.

A meeting between the officials of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, BEST and TATA was held in the city on Thursday to finalise the modalities realted to this service.

Reports say that the officials supervised the first such bus and approved it to be technically fit to ply on the routes.

25 hybrid buses would be introduced on these routes and TATA would supply five buses every month for this service. These buses would have a sitting capacity of 31 and a standing capacity of 28.

The maximum fare in these buses would be Rs 25, while the minimum would be Rs 15.

OneIndia News