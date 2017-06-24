Mumbai's famous 'Khau galli' Mohammed Ali Road

The famous Mohammed Ali Road 'khau galli' in Mumbai is paradise of foodies' during Ramzaan. The place serves delicious kebabs, biryanis and sweets all year round. Especially, it becomes even more enticing during Ramzan, when the street stall vendors host millions of customers craving Ramzan-specific dishes.

The glimpses of Mohammed Ali Road are captured by a Mumbaikar on the last Friday of Ramzan. He said police erected watchtowers and removed stalls blocking the road to clear space at Mohammed Ali Road for better crowd management.

Malpua with Rabri, Mutton Nihari, Dal Ghee, Tiranga Kabab etc. are available.