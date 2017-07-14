Mumbai police file FIR against AIB's Tanmay Bhat for meme on PM Modi

The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against All India Bakchod's Tanmay Bhat. The member of the comedy collective was booked for tweeting a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Snapchat 'dog' filter.

Tanmay Bhat as well as the comic group All India Bakchod, popularly referred to as AIB, have been in the news previously for controversial posts and statements. On Thursday, the group posted a photo of a Modi lookalike with a Snapchat dog filter and captioned it 'Wanderlust' on their Facebook page. Netizens tore the group apart for poking fun at the Prime Minister's frequent foreign travels.

After the post drew the ire of social media, it was brought to the notice of Mumbai police who assured action. On Friday, the posts were referred to the cyber crimes cell after which an FIR was registered against Tanmay Bhat. AIB had to delete their Facebook post mocking Prime Minister Modi after severe trolling. Tanmay Bhat, however, took to Twitter to claim that the meme was just a joke.

PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don't care what you think. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017

Previously, Bhat was slammed for posing like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar in a Snapchat video and poking fun at the celebrities. The AIB was pulled up for organising and taking part in the first ever 'Roast' in India.

OneIndia News