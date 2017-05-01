Women accuse Ola drivers of molestation in Bengaluru, Mumbai

The Bengaluru police has registered an FIR against an Ola cab driver in connection with an alleged molestation case.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on Begur road in the wee hours on Friday, April 28th.

The woman has complained that cab driver Ravi Kumar groped and molested her while she was seated in the car.

The FIR has been registered in Bommanahalli police station. Investigation is underway.

Molestation in Mumbai

The Mumbai police arrested an Ola cab driver in connection with alleged kidnapping and molestation of 32-year-old woman in Mumbai.

The cab driver was arrested on Thursday based on the complaint filed by a woman from Sewri, a locality along the eastern edge of South Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Shadabh Mohommad Ibrahim Shaikh, a Ghatkopar resident.

The police said the woman was on her way to pick up her seven-year-old son from school. She was approached by Shaikh on the way, who forced her into sitting in his cab.

According to reports, Shaikh told the woman he was looking for a babysitter. After they spoke for a while he forced himself upon her. He insisted her to be his friend, asked her mobile number and even snatched the cell phone. But the woman resisted and tried to jump from the moving car. However, Shaikh did not return her mobile phone. Subsequently, police traced the driver through the woman's mobile phone.

The Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police has arrested registered cases under 354 assault on woman to outrage her modesty), 365 (kidnapping or abducting), 392 ( robbery) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

OneIndia News