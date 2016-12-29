Mumbai, Dec 29: Five coaches of the Kurla-Ambernath train derailed near Kalyan in Maharashtra on Thursday. The Kurla-Ambernath local derailed between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi at 5:53 am.

Services on Kalyan-Karjat which were suspended has been restored. Restoration work commenced immediately after the derailment.

No injuries have been reported.

This came a day after 14 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express went off the tracks at Rura in Kanpur Dehat district around 5.30 am on Wednesday.

In Wednesday's incident, two persons were killed while 60 others were injured.

OneIndia News