Mumbai: 20-year-old woman allegedly gang-raped inside car

Mumbai, July 7: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a car in suburban Charkop in Mumbai on Thursday.

As per the woman's complaint, three men, one of whom was known to her abducted her from near her house in Charkop at around 7 am, took her to a deserted place in a car and raped her, a senior police official said.

Later they threw her out of the car near a traffic signal and fled, he said.

Police have registered a case of rape and kidnapping but no arrests have been made yet. Further probe is on.

In June, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in a moving car in Gurugram and then thrown out of the vehicle in Greater Noida.

PTI