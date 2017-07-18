Mumbai: IAS couple's son commits suicide; body sent for post-mortem

Mumbai, July 18: The 22-year-old son of a senior IAS couple from Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise here on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Malabar Hill Police, at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Manmath Mhaiskar left his Marine Drive home, Blue Haven apartments, informing that he was going to meet a friend at the nearby Malabar Hill.

However, barely half an hour later, Manmath allegedly jumped off the Dariya Mahal building on Napean Sea Road. He is believed to have suffered serious head injuries and succumbed instantly.

The police was informed of the incident and arrived on the spot. After his identity was verified, the parents were informed and the body sent for autopsy to Sir J.J. Hospital.

Police have registered an accident death report and are making further investigations. Police have detained at least two friends of Manmath to unravel the motive behind the suspected suicide.

His parents are senior Indian Administrative Service officers of the Maharashtra cadre, serving in high-profile positions in the state government.

While father Milind Mhaiskar is CEO and Vice-Chairman of the state housing body, Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority, his mother Manisha Mhaiskar is Principal Secretary in the Urban Development Department.

IANS