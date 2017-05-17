Mulayam watches Baahubali 2 to sharpen his political skills?

Lucknow, May 17: Patriarch of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh, too could not resist himself from watching the magnum-opus of filmmaker SS Rajmouli--Baahubali 2.

Mulayam was accompanied by a few of his SP loyalists to watch the blockbuster movie at Gold Lounge of Lucknow's Wave Mall on Tuesday.

We wonder is it just to know why Katappa killed Baahubali that Mulayam, not a typical movie-buff like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, went to catch the film on the big screen. Or, the 77-year-old, who of late is witnessing a few political mishaps, was looking for cues in the film to revamp his political career?

After the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections debacle, the SP is almost wiped out by the Bharatiya Janata Party from the state. Moreover, the feud in the Yadav family involving father Mulayam and son and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has almost brought down the party like a house of cards.

We hope, Mulayam got enough lessons in political maneuvering and one-upmanship in the field of statecraft from the movie.

The SP leader had earlier watched the prequel of Baahubali 2, Baahubali 1, in 2015. Mulayam is a big fan of the Baahubali franchise. In fact, Baahubali 1 was the first film he watched after a gap of 14 years, as most of his time was earlier occupied by politics.

Even Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too watched and enjoyed the film recently. Union minister Venkaiah Naidu praised the movie profusely at a function a few days ago.

OneIndia News