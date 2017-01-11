Mulayam: SP won't be allowed to split, no change in party symbol

Lucknow, Jan 11: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed workers at the party office in Lucknow. Mulayam was accompanied by his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, who the party patriarch lauded for his work during the Emergency.

In an effort to keep the party united Mulayam told workers that he had been to Delhi to ensure that the party remains united. He ensured members that no stone was left unturned to ensure that party remained united. He spoke about the anxiety of party members and said that it was natural for all to be worried as "this party was born out of struggle".

He went on to mention that neither we are trying to make a new party nor are we changing the party symbol, it is the opposing group that is trying to split the party. He reiterated, "His group was not forming new party and will not change party symbol."

In an emotional appeal to party men he said whatever he has belongs to the country and all he has is the support of the workers. He said that he has been requesting opposing groups to stay away from controversies and work with him to keep the party united.

He went on to say that, "Today I am trying to ensure unity in Samajwadi Party. I will not take names, but people are trying to administer a split."

Since both the groups have put claim for the party name and symbol talks are doing round that Mulayam camp may opt for the symbol of a farmer ploughing a field in case the symbol cycle is frozen by Election Commission of India. For the same it is also being said that Mulayam group has been in talk with the old party Lok Dal to get the symbol. Other talk doing round is that Azam Khan may be declared as CM candidate by the Mulayam's group in case of split in the party.

Mulayam had tried to pacify the inter-party opposition by saying that Akhilesh would be the CM on January 9; they had a meeting the day after but peace could not be brokered.

Mulayam, while addressing the party workers, had blamed Ram Gopal Yadav whom he had sacked from the party for six years to be behind the family feud.

UP is to go to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8.

One India News