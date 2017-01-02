Mulayam Singh Yadav puts off SP meet

Lucknow, Jan 2: A crucial meeting of the Samajwadi Party called by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday has been put off. The meeting had been called to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Shivpal Yadav announced that the meeting would not take place on Thursday. Although no official reason was given, insiders suggest that it was called off as there was likely to be very poor attendance.

In the Sunday meeting chaired by Akhilesh Yadav it was clear that he had the numbers. He was made chief of the party while Shivpal was removed as president. It is this show of strength at the Sunday meeting that prompted Mulayam to put off the Thursday meet.

On Sunday the SP witnessed a major split after Akhilesh was declared the boss of the party. Mulayam however declared the meeting as illegal. Legal experts however say that the meeting cannot be declared unconstitutional as the required norms were followed.

Sunday's meeting was held in accordance with the party's constitution. The vice president was present and also the meeting was proposed by 40 percent of the legislators.

OneIndia News