Mulayam Singh's Bahu Aparna praises Modi; says PM is a good man

Lucknow, Jan 25: It was something totally unexpected. At a time when political parties are gearing up to fight the high-stake assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's kin has profusely praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh's sister-in-law and Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, in an interview to News18, said that PM Modi is a good and a well-intentioned man.

The 26-year-old is married to Samajwadi Party supremo's second son, Prateek Yadav.

But, Aparna, who is contesting as UP's ruling party candidate from the Lucknow Cantonment constituency, criticised Modi over demonetisation. Mulayam's Bahu said that the note ban was a disaster. However, she was quick to add that the PM probably came under the influence of officials who "ill-advised him".

Aparna will take on Bharatiya Janata Party's Rita Bahuguna, who recently joined the party after quitting the Congress.

In the last few months, when Akhilesh and Mulayam were fighting a 'public battle' to take control of the reins of the party, many said that Aparna and her mother-in-law Sadhna Gupta instigated SP supremo to 'wage a war' against his son. Gupta is Mulayam's second wife.

Clarifying that all is well in the family, Aparna said, "I am trying to be bridge in my family. Unless a daughter does that she is not complete. I have full support of Akhilesh and Bhabhi (Dimple). I discuss political issues with them."

Now, we have to wait and watch to see how the BJP reacts to Aparna's 'public display' of admiration towards PM Modi. Or, will the SP leaders get miffed with Aparna?

OneIndia News