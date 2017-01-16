Mulayam should give his blessing to Akhilesh: Lalu Prasad Yadav

"I request Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to not to waste time and go bless Akhilesh," Lalu Prasad told media here.

Patna, Jan 16: Congratulating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on getting the cycle symbol of Samajwadi Party, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday advised SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to bless his son and mend broken bonds.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav wave hands to the people during the swearing- in ceremony of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. PTI photo by Swapan Mahapatra.

"I request Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to not to waste time and go bless Akhilesh," Lalu Prasad told media here. Advising both Mulayam and Akhilesh not to fight, Lalu said that its very important for them to unite to stop the "communal forces".

"The communal forces will be benefited by the divide in Samajwadi Party... this country would not be saved if Narendra Modi will come to power (in UP)," he said. The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief added Akhilesh's triumph is also a victory for his father Mulayam Singh.

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 20:24 [IST]
