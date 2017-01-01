Mulayam's move to sack us ‘unconstitutional', says Naresh Agrawal

Naresh Agrawal, who was expelled from the party by Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Sunday dubbed the latter's move as unconstitutional. Agrawal said 'Netaji' has no right to remove them after UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav became Samajwadi Party's chief.

Akhilesh Yadav was on Sunday elected as the new National Working President of the ruling Samajwadi Party at a meeting called by his supporters. The meeting stopped short of expelling Mulayam Singh, and made him the party's "Marg Darshak".

It is unfortunate, netaji's (Mulayam) step is totally unconstitutional: Naresh Agarwal on his expulsion #SPfeud pic.twitter.com/Twff8esYRt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

Humare rashtriya adhyaksh Akhilesh ho gaye hain, toh fir netaji ko humein nikaalne ka koi adhikar nahi reh gaya:Naresh Agarwal on expulsion pic.twitter.com/Z3mS3IbXAg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

Agrawal further said that Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh are controlling Mulayam Singh and are damaging his reputation.

"Agreed that Netaji formed the party, but it does not mean that whatever he says will be done. There is something called as democracy," Agrawal told ANI.

Jo baap apne bete ko party se nikaal sakta hai, wo humein nikaal de toh kaunsi badi cheez hai? Nayi cheez nahin hai: Naresh Agarwal pic.twitter.com/gPJaafWA5d — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

While addressing party leaders earlier, Senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav declared that the National Executive unanimously elects Akhilesh Yadav as the national president of Samajwadi Party. He also proposed to the gathering that Shivpal Yadav be removed as state president and Amar Singh be sacked from the party.

Akhilesh Yadav while addressing workers said that he will fight against those who are against the party. He further said that when the government will be formed again, the most happiest person will be Netaji.

After a show of strength on Saturday when more than 200 party legislators of the total 229 in the state assembly attended a meeting called by him, Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took complete control of the SP.

Prompted by Akhilesh's uncle Ram Gopal, party veterans, close associates of the SP chief and ministers refused to be deterred by threats from Mulayam Singh. All of them shared the stage with Akhilesh Yadav.

(With agency inputs)