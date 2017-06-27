Mulayam backs rape accused Gayatri Prajapati says he is being targeted as terrorist

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday met former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati, who is currently in jail over gangrape charges.

Mulayam Singh said,''False campaign is being initiated against Gayatri Prajapati; he is being targeted as if he is a terrorist.''

Prajapati was nabbed from Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on March 15 after he went missing evading the arrest. He was booked on a Supreme Court directive by the UP Police for allegedly gang raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter.

Prajapati was one of the most powerful ministers in the Akhilesh Yadav cabinet and is currently in jail over charges of a gangrape and intimidation of the survivor.

