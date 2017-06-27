Mulayam backs rape accused Gayatri Prajapati says he is being targeted as terrorist

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday met former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati, who is currently in jail over gangrape charges.

Mulayam backs rape accused says Prajapati targeted as terrorist

Mulayam Singh said,''False campaign is being initiated against Gayatri Prajapati; he is being targeted as if he is a terrorist.''

Prajapati was nabbed from Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on March 15 after he went missing evading the arrest. He was booked on a Supreme Court directive by the UP Police for allegedly gang raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter.

Prajapati was one of the most powerful ministers in the Akhilesh Yadav cabinet and is currently in jail over charges of a gangrape and intimidation of the survivor.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

mulayam singh, gayatri prajapati, uttar pradesh, gangrape

Other articles published on Jun 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...