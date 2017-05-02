Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says Pakistan inviting its own ruin

New Delhi, May 2: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday slammed Pakistan for mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers, and said the neighbouring country is inviting its own ruin.

"Pakistan is inviting its own ruin. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to Pakistan," he told media persons here.

An Indian soldier and a BSF trooper were killed near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and their bodies mutilated. The Indian Army warned Pakistan of an appropriate response to the "unsoldierly act".

IANS