Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's sister receives death threats

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's sister, Farhat Naqvi, alleged on Saturday that some people in Bareilly threatened to kill her.

According to the complaint, Farhat said that the incident happened when she was returning from a meeting at the Parivar Paramarsh Kendra in the Civil Lines area.

The persons inside the car used "vulgar language" and threatened to kill her, the complaint said.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons and police are investigating the case. They are also examining the CCTV footage from the area.

Farhat runs an NGO, Mera Haq Foundation, for divorced women. She is a member of the Parivar Paramarsh Kendra, and works to resolve family disputes

OneIndia News