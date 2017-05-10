Mukherjee, Ansari, Modi greet nation on Buddha Purnima

New Delhi, May 10: President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

President Mukherjee, who took to twitter said that "Lord Buddha is a resplendent symbol of lofty idealism and concern for humanity."

"The messages preached by Tathagatha, of compassion, non-violence and equality serve as beacon-lights for humanity in its path towards spiritual emancipation," President Mukherjee said.

May the message of Lord Buddha inspire us to work unitedly for the peace, progress & prosperity of our nation #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) May 10, 2017

"Lord Buddhas profound teachings of equality, love, kindness and tolerance are of increasing relevance in the present times," he added.

Calling on people to commit themselves to the path of compassion and tolerance shown by Lord Buddha, Vice President Hamid Ansari asserted that, the eternal message of peace, moderation and compassion bestowed by Lord Buddha has continued to guide people towards removing human suffering and miseries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone. Gautam Buddha inspires us to work towards harmonious society. Today we remember the exemplary ideals of Gautama Buddha. His noble thoughts will continue to guide generations," Modi said in a statement.

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. pic.twitter.com/wCFP9zUezc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2017

"Gautama Buddha inspires us to work towards harmonious, just and compassionate society," the Prime Minister said.

OneIndia News