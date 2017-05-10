Mukherjee, Ansari, Modi greet nation on Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima is celebrated around the world to mark the birth anniversary of Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

By:
New Delhi, May 10: President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

President Mukherjee, who took to twitter said that "Lord Buddha is a resplendent symbol of lofty idealism and concern for humanity."

Mukherjee, Ansari, Modi greet nation on Buddha Purnima
File photo of President Pranab Mukherjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"The messages preached by Tathagatha, of compassion, non-violence and equality serve as beacon-lights for humanity in its path towards spiritual emancipation," President Mukherjee said.

"Lord Buddhas profound teachings of equality, love, kindness and tolerance are of increasing relevance in the present times," he added.

Calling on people to commit themselves to the path of compassion and tolerance shown by Lord Buddha, Vice President Hamid Ansari asserted that, the eternal message of peace, moderation and compassion bestowed by Lord Buddha has continued to guide people towards removing human suffering and miseries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone. Gautam Buddha inspires us to work towards harmonious society. Today we remember the exemplary ideals of Gautama Buddha. His noble thoughts will continue to guide generations," Modi said in a statement.

"Gautama Buddha inspires us to work towards harmonious, just and compassionate society," the Prime Minister said.

