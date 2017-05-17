Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes Global Game Changers List 2017

Indian business tycoon, Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, has topped the list of Forbes second annual Global Game Changers. Forbes selected trailblazers at 25 companies based on the ingenuity of their ideas and the ability to bring about change.

Mukesh Ambani was selected for bringing the internet to India's masses. The report says, Ambani entered the country's telecom market with a bang, offering fast internet at dirt-cheap prices. Gained 100 million customers in six months and set off a wave of consolidation in the market.'

Over 52 million customers took Jio's free voice and data since its launch on September 5, 2016. The mobile phone subscriber base increased 1.96% to 1,099.51 million at the end of November in 2016 from 1,078.42 million in October. Reliance Jio alone added over 16.2 million in November taking its total subscriber base to 51.87 million within three months of launching its commercial 4G services.

Forbes followed the methodology of screening hundreds of companies for growth, innovation and global footprint. Business leaders had to run for-profit operations with a market value of at least $1 billion. Ultimately, they selected trailblazers at 25 companies based on the ingenuity of their ideas and the ability to bring about change.

(With agency inputs)