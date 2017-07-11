Mr and Mrs Swaraj turn Twitter talk into a blissful experience

New Delhi, July 11: At a time when Twitter conversations have reached a new low, there are exceptions like Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and her advocate husband, Swaraj Kaushal.

The VIP couple in the national capital is making the best use of the micro-blogging site. If the union minister is known for her prompt reply to any SOS, especially those from India who are stranded in turmoil-hit countries like Syria and Libya, her husband is equally admirable in coming up with witty lines to deal with anyone having any question related to the ministry.

Of course, Madam Swaraj also showcases her humorous side once in a while.

Recently, when the former governor of Mizoram was asked about his wife's salary by a Twitter user, Mr Swaraj had an epic answer.

Sir sushma madame ki tankhwah kitni h — Name cannot be blank (@unj02209519) July 9, 2017

"Dekho - Meri umar aur Madam ki tankhah nahin poochho. These are bad manners," he wrote.

The husband of the minister in a lighter fashion told the Twitter user that it was a bad manner to ask his age and his wife's salary. Generally, in India questions related to a man's salary and woman's age are considered "uncivilized".

But when Mr Swaraj was confronted with the question of his wife's salary he decided to flip the answer and came up with a funny reply.

Like all of us, the minister too blocks social media irritants. Thus often, those who are blocked by Mrs Swaraj take their "plea" to her husband to unblock them. There are others who request the advocate to pass "important" messages to the minister.

Often, Mr Swaraj has insightful and witty replies to all these messages.

Once when a Twitter user asked him why he doesn't follow his wife on the micro-blogging site, Mr Swaraj said, "Because I am not stranded in Libya or Yemen."

The couple for their lively discourse on social media has won many hearts.

Hahhahahahhahah i wish my husband was as witty as you — चिडिया (@solitarybird90) July 9, 2017

We wish all the trolls could learn a few lessons in Twitter courtesy from the VIP couple. Otherwise also if you want to know what a blissful conversation is about then visit the twitter handles of Mr and Mrs Swaraj-- @governorswaraj and @SushmaSwaraj.

This jodi (union) is definitely made in Twitter heaven.

OneIndia News