MPBSE 12th 2017, HSSC, MP Board, Class 12th, today at 10.30 am

The MPBSE 12th Results 2017, MPBSE HSSC Results 2017, MP Board Results 2017 MPBSE Class 12th Results 2017 will be out today at 10.30 am.

The results can be checked on the board's website: Mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

The long wait for the students who appeared for the MP HSSC exams 2017, MP HSSC Board exams, MP 12th Results 2017 / MP Board 12th Results 2017 would be over today.

These steps would need to be followed to check the results are as follows.

Log into Mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in at 10.30 am

or at 10.30 am Submit the roll number and date of birth on the results page

Check your results

What does the MPBSE board do?

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was established in 1965 and has been conducting class 10 and class 12 exams since then. The board's main job is to prepare the academic curriculum and also conduct examinations for the state level High School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate, HSC or Class 10 and HSSC or Class 12 respectively. The Board was founded for the promotion and development of Secondary education in Madhya Pradesh.

OneIndia News