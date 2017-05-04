MP: Would like to stay in jail with Abu Salem for 1 month, says Guna ADM

The Additional district magistrate Niyaz Ahmed Khan of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday wrote to District Magistrate requesting to spend one month in jail with Abu Salem as he is writing a novel on the underworld don.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said,"I am writing my fifth novel which focus on the life of Abu Salem. To study the character and his surrounding, I have requested the government to allow me to go to jail."

Khan is writing his fifth thriller novel 'Love Demands Blood' and to complete it, he wants to understand Salem's life more profoundly.

Salem who is in his 60s, had married Samira Jumani who currently lives in US, a college girl and a 17-year-old minor in 1991, from whom he had two sons. They were later divorced.

Salem was also in a relationship with former Bollywood actor Monica Bedi. Salem and Monica were extradited to Mumbai from Portugal in 2005.

Salem, lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, was extradited from Portugal to face trial in nine cases, including 1993 Mumbai serial blasts

OneIndia News