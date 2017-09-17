MP Vyapam SSSVA Recruitment Test Result 2017 declared, how to check

The MP Vyapam SSSVA Recruitment Test Result 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board had organised the MP Samagra Samajik Surksha Vistar Adhikari Recruitment Test 2017 on July 1st and 2nd 2017 across 11 cities in the state to recruit candidates for 384 posts.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal - Vyapam is the official professional examination board of the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board had organised the MP Samagra Samajik Surksha Vistar Adhikari Recruitment Test 2017 on July 1st and 2nd 2017 across 11 cities in the state to recruit candidates for 384 posts. The results are available on vyapam.nic.in.

How to check MP Vyapam SSSVA Recruitment Test Result 2017:

Go to vyapam.nic.in

Click on Samagra Samajik Surksha Vistar Adhikari Recruitment Test - 2017

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News