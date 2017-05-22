MP: Rs 50 cr offered via call to youth for killing PM Modi

Bhopal, May 22: The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday registered a case unidentified people after a youth in Satna district received a call from unknown number allegedly had offered Rs 50 crore to join them in killing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally.

The youth who took the call as a joke initially but later complaint to the police in Satna. He said that the caller claiming to be a Pakistani had called the youth using the number +79651219.

According to the police, the youth identified as Kushal Soni received the call and when he picked it, he was offered Rs 50 crore if he joined them in killing Modi at a rally in Mumbai. The caller also said that they had recruited two people and needed a third one for the attack, adding that they will offer as much money as he wanted for the job. The police forwarded the number to the crime branch.

SP Mithlesh Kumar said that the matter is under investigation, adding that the things will be more clear after investigation whether it was a hoax call or not. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the number belonged to Kazakhstan. Soni had handed over all the call recording to the police.

Incidentally, this incident comes after a man was arrested days ago in Satna for threatening to bomb Vidhan Sabha and the Bhopal railway station.

OneIndia News