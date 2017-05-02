MP Honey trapped: Police arrest woman for extortion bid

New Delhi, May 2: The Delhi police on Tuesday arrested a woman who allegedly honey trapped Lok Sabha MP K C Patel and demanded Rs 5 crore. An FIR was registered with the Delhi police on the same a few days ago.

On Tuesday, the police conducted raids at her house but were unable to find her there.

Earlier, the woman herself alleged that K C Patel had invited her for dinner and raped her at office residence. She said that she was raped many times by Patel and this time she had to make a CD evidence so that he does not threaten her.

In April, the woman went to the Ghaziabad police station to file a complaint against the MP but could not give a written complaint and was asked to go to the Delhi police as it was not under the jurisdiction of Ghaziabad police.

Police earlier said that the woman would submit the CD only after FIR was registered.

The police and the MP had rubbished the woman allegations. A top police official had told that the woman has registered a rape case against MP from Haryana at Tilak Marg police station but later withdrew it.

The police officer also aids that the woman withdrew the complaint when the police started a probe in the matter.

However, the case of extortion was registered instead of a rape case, police added.

The police said that the call details of the woman are checked and interrogation will also take place later in the day.

MP K C Patel had claimed that he had been framed and he was waiting for a probe into the matter to clear his name. He added that he will cooperate with the investigation.

OneIndia News