MP govt to honour farmers who repay loans on time

Bhopal, Jan 8 Cooperatives Department of Madhya Pradesh government would honour farmers who are repaying the loans on time, a state Minister said today.

"The officials were told to prepare the list of farmers who are repaying their loans on time. Such farmers would be honoured on special occasions or during other programmes," Minister of State for Cooperatives (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang told PTI here.

"This will encourage other farmers to repay their loans on time," he added. Sarang said he has also asked officials in a meeting of 'innovation wing' of the department to run a campaign to enrol the eligible farmers with the credit cooperative societies.

He said the possibilities of forming the cooperative societies in other sectors too should be explored. The minister also directed officials to form tourism and e-rickshaw cooperative societies.

PTI