MP farmers end strike after CM Chouhan's intervention

The Madhya Pradesh farmers, who have been protesting for not getting good prices for their produce, on Sunday ended their strike after talks with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Farmers in several parts of western Madhya Pradesh, who had launched a ten-day long agitation from June 1, demanded a loan waiver and remunerative prices for their produce.

The protesters stopped vehicles carrying fruit and other farm items and emptied milk containers on the streets.

The farmers had also emptied huge containers of milk and dumped fruit and vegetables on roads to demand a crop loan waiver and better procurement prices.

On June 2, protest by farmers in Sardarpur town turned violent as six motorcycles were set on fire and two shops were damaged after an argument broke out between the agitating farmers and shopkeepers over keeping the shops shut.

OneIndia News