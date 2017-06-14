Section 144 lifted from Mandsaur ahead of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit

Prohibitory orders under Section 144, imposed following farmers' protest, was lifted in Mandsaur on Wednesday. Under section 144, assembly of more than five people is not permissible.

The Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh has been on boil since last week after farmers staged a violent protest demanding better prices for their produce and waiver of loans.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn earlier on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew was imposed.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast in an attempt to calm down the rising tempers.

OneIndia News