MP: Efforts underway to rescue 5-year-old boy stuck in borewell

Efforts are underway to rescue a five-year-old boy, who had fallen into a 100 feet deep borewell on Thursday, in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore area.

Satyam, a five year old boy fell into a 100 feet deep borewell in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh earlier today. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/SrOsXnJRXX — ANI (@ANI_news) May 18, 2017

Satyam fell into the borewell while playing and is stuck at the depth of 30 meters.

His family members went to look for him when he did not return home this evening. After searching for him for a while, they found Satyam stuck in the well.

According to reports, a JCB machine was rushed to the site.

OneIndia News