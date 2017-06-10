MP: Curfew lifted from Mandsaur but will remain effective at Pipalya town

Following the violent turn of events at the Mandsaur farmer agitation in Madhya Pradesh, the Superintendent of Police on Saturday said that no curfew will be imposed after 8pm in Mandsaur.

While addressing media, Superintendent of Police said that no curfew will be imposed after 8pm in Mandsaur, section 144 will continue. However, curfew in Pipliya Mandi will remain in the night.

He also said,''We will write to lift ban on internet. It will start working from tomorrow morning.''

Five farmers were killed in two separate incidents of firing near the Pipliya Mandi police station on Tuesday while protesting in support of their demand for loan waiver and better crop prices. The union government has rushed 1,100 personnel of anti-riot Rapid Action Force to the violence-hit state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed in the violence.

