MP CM Shivraj Singh to sit on fast, speak to farmers to ensure peace

Chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that he would sit on a fast to bring about peace in the violence-hit state. Chouhan also said that he would hold public meetings with farmers at Dussehra Maidan starting tomorrow.

"From 11 AM tomorrow I will sit at Dussehra Maidan. I will be available for talks and people may come and discuss with me. I will sit on a fast to bring about peace," he said during a media brief on Friday. Chouhan added that maintaining Law and Order was his priority and claimed that anti-social elements had caused the violence in which six farmers have lost their lives so far. "Negative elements will be dealt with strongly. Establishing law and order is our priority. Some people have handed over stones to our youth," he said.

Chouhan's move to sit on a fast and hold talks with farmers comes at a time when families of farmers who were killed in police firing have refused to end the protest. Families have demanded that the Chief Minister visit them and reiterated that the bodies would not be cremated if their demands were not met. Chouhan's announcement of Rs 1 crore as compensation to the families of deceased farmers did precious little to pacify agitated farmers.

His move to go on a fast 'to ensure' peace comes a day after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders and JDU's Sharad Pawar visited Mandsaur.

OneIndia News