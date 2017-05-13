MP Board results: 12 students commit suicide hours after

In a shocking reminder of the stress that students feel, both before and after exams, at least 12 students in Madhya Pradesh have been reported to have committed suicides following the declaration of results for class 10 and class 12 examinations.

The results which were which were released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary education on Friday, saw the incidents take place barely a few hours after they were announced.

According to reports, ten out of the twelve students who committed suicides were students of Class 12, with two siblings among the victims.

Such cases are not only of students who failed the examination but also who passed but were disappointed at not securing marks up to their expectation.

Some of the incidents being reported include the use of injecting a poisonous substance, jumping in front of a train, among others.

The state board had set up helpline numbers, and they were flooded by calls from stressed students soon after the results were announced. Overall pass percentage for class 12 was 67.87 percent whereas as that of class 10 was 49.86 per cent according to reports

These incidents have also come as a reminder to parents and schools, of the pressure that students face as results are being announced all across the state and central education boards.

Madhya Pradesh itself has seen a high percentage of student suicides in the past, which according to National Crime Record Bureau data, went up by 240 per cent in the 2005 to 2014 period with the numbers rising to 645 in 2014.

According to the same data, more than 4700 students have committed suicide in the decade from 2004 to 2015 across Madhya Pradesh.

OneIndia News