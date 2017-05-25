As she lay dead along a railway track at Madhya Pradesh, her 1 year old baby who was hungry tried to breastfeed. This heart rendering story comes from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. Residents discovered this toddler trying to breastfeed as his mother lay dead near a railway track.

Residents reported the incident after they discovered the baby and his deceased mother at 6 am on Wednesday. It is still unclear how the lady died, but reports suggest that she may have either fallen off a train or been hit by one. An initial probe suggests that she had died after being hit on the back of her head.

Residents who shot videos and posted the same on the social media had first informed the railway police about the incident. Child welfare activists too were intimated about the same.

According to railway police officer Anil Marwai, the lady died before the people could find her. The child however had no injuries. The mother was holding the baby when she fell down and this probably saved the child who escaped with no injuries.

Marwai also said that she was injured but probably conscious. She opened a biscuit packet and gave some to the child. She breastfed her child to ensure he survives, he also said.

When the child was separated from the mother, he wailed aloud. Residents say that the scene was very heart-rendering and disturbing. The trauma did not end here. The child was taken to the government hospital. But rules were cited and an admission fee of Rs 10 was sought. Obviously the child was unable to pay the amount which led to ward boy Tarun Tiwari coming forward and paying the fee.

The mother's body has been sent for autopsy. The child has been taken to a children's home. The authorities are now trying to identify the woman. They will post notices at important locations. The police have the lady's purse in their possession which bears the name of a jewellery shop.

OneIndia News