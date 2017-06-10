MP agriculture minister refuses to give crop loan waiver to protesting farmers

Bhopal, June 10: It seems Madhya Pradesh government could face further ire of the farmers who have been protesting since June 1.

State agriculture minister Gauri Shankar Bisen on Saturday said that it was impossible to give loan waiver to farmers as the government was already providing interest free loans. He added that there's no need for a waiver.

The protesting farmers are mainly demanding crop loan waiver and right prices for their produce, to name a few.

"There is no chance of a loan waiver because when I became the minister in 2008, I promised to provide loans at three percent. And next year we provided loans at one percent interest and thereafter loans were distributed at zero percent. When we did not impose any interests on loan, how can it be waived off? I am never in favour of complete loan waiver. Not then, not now," Bisen told ANI.

He added that the farming sector in the state has been growing well.

"With the support of farmers, our government achieved 20 percent growth rate in the agriculture sector and the same has been maintained for the last five years," Bisen revealed.

The BJP leader accused the Congress for using the farmers' protest for political gains.

"The farmers of the state are being misguided by the Congress. They are trying to add fuel to the fire. The party is using this agitation for their political gain," he said.

The comments of the minister has come on a day when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started an indefinite hunger strike "for peace" at the Dussera Maidan.

The CM and his colleagues have asked the farmers to come and meet them at the hunge strike venue. Chouhan said he wanted to talk to the agitating farmers to solve the crisis.

On Tuesday, five farmers were killed in a police firing in Mandsaur after their protest turned violent.

The violent protest has now spread to neighbouring districts of Neemuch, Indore, Khargone, Ujjain, Shahjanhanpur, Sehore, Raisen and Harda in the last few days.

OneIndia News