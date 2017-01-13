MP: 40 child labourers rescued from eight unauthorised factories

Indore, Jan 13: Around 40 child labourers were rescued on Friday during a raid conducted on eight unauthorised bag manufacturing units in Moti Tabela area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"On a tip-off, a joint team of police and district administration raided the units located in Moti Tabela area. The team found 40 child labourers working in these units," childline local director Waseem Iqbal told PTI on Friday.

Childline is working for children's rights in tandem with administration and police. Iqbal said the rescued children aged between 8 and 13 years.

"Of these children, 33 are natives of Bihar and rest of Nepal," he added.

He said the kids were forced to work from morning till late evening in these units and paid Rs 150 to Rs 200 every week.

"They were living in small rooms at these units which are not registered with relevant departments of the state government. A case will be registered against the owners soon," he said.

PTI