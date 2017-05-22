Mountaineer Ravi Kumar's body spotted on Mount Everest

The body of an Indian climber, Ravi Kumar, was spotted on Monday after he went missing two days ago while descending from the world's highest peak Mount Everest.

Ravi Kumar, went missing after he successfully climbed Mount Everest. According to reports, Kumar lost contact with the balcony area, the last resting spot before climbers ascend t the south summit of the mountain. Arun Treks managing director, Chhewang Sherpa said that Kumar successfully climbed the 8,848 meters tall Mt Everest at 1:28 pm on Saturday.