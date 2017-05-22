Mountaineer Ravi Kumar's body spotted on Mount Everest

The body of an Indian climber, Ravi Kumar, was spotted on Monday after he went missing two days ago while descending from the world's highest peak Mount Everest.
Ravi Kumar, went missing after he successfully climbed Mount Everest. According to reports, Kumar lost contact with the balcony area, the last resting spot before climbers ascend t the south summit of the mountain. Arun Treks managing director, Chhewang Sherpa said that Kumar successfully climbed the 8,848 meters tall Mt Everest at 1:28 pm on Saturday.
In this Nov. 12, 2015 photo, Mt. Everest is seen from the way to Kalapatthar in Nepal. PTI file photo
Kumar lost contact with the balcony area, the last resting spot before climbers ascend the south summit of the mountain. Photo: Facebook Ravikumar Rk
Father of mountaineer Ravi Kumar wrote letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting to find his son who had gone missing after reaching Everest Summit.
At least five climbers have died on Everest during the current spring climbing season.
Family and friends gather to receive the dead body of Min Bahadur Sherchan at Teaching hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the Everest base camp on Saturday evening while attempting to regain his title as the oldest person to climb Mount Everest. AP/PTI
Taiwanese man Liang Sheng-yueh was rescued by the trekking officials.
Taiwanese man Liang Sheng-yueh talks to a doctor at the Grande Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Trekking officials in Nepal say they have a rescued the Taiwanese man who was missing on a mountain for 47 days, but his girlfriend had died just three days before they were discovered. AP/PTI