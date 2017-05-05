Mosque can be constructed anywhere, but not where Lord Ram took birth: Swamy

If the Muslims are not ready for a compromise then the court is there to do it, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy said on the Ram Temple issue at Ayodhya. We have already won in the Allahabad High Court, which has ruled that Lord Rama was born at a place of central dome of faith, Swamy also said.

If you talk of Hindu-Muslim unity, a mosque can be constructed anywhere, but it cannot be constructed where Lord Rama took birth, Swamy said after his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

There was a temple where a mosque was constructed. The clerics, who are adamant, should know that." There is a way of settlement through the Supreme Court. I have a fundamental right under Article 25 of the Constitution to worship at the place of my faith.

I am fighting for my fundamental right, while they are fighting for property right, Swamy said.

It may be recalled that Swamy had recently urged the Muslim community to support the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site. Ram temple can only be built at one place in Ayodhya where the structure of a temple was found at the disputed site following investigation by the Archaeological Survey of India," Swamy had said.

He further said that if the issue is settled amicably, it will be all right, otherwise we will enact a law to construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya when we get majority in the Rajya Sabha by April, 2018.

OneIndia News