Morphed Modi pictures: WhatApp group admin from Bhatkal arrested

A man from Bhatkal in Karnataka was arrested for adding a person to a WhatsApp group who had posted a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the group's administrator, Krishna Naik, an autorickshaw driver was arrested, he was also released on bail.

Naik, the administrator of the group, "The Balse Boys," was arrested on April 30. However it was Ganesh Naik, another member of the group who had posted the photograph on April 14.

A day after the photograph was posted another member of the group, Anand took objection to the same. The police then arrested Ganesh under the provisions of the Information Technology Act. He was later released on bail. After the incident, Krishna added Ganesh back on to the group. The police decided to make him a party to the case.

The police said that he had added a known offender to the group and hence it constituted an offence.

OneIndia News