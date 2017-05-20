More trouble for Karti Chidambaram: ED to widen ambit of PMLA probe

The Enforcement Directorate which filed a case under the PMLA against Karti Chidambaram has decided to widen the probe. Enforcement Directorate sources say it will probe the alleged proceeds of crime generated in the case and may also attach assets of the various accused.

The ED which had provided information about the alleged illegal payments made by INX Media, based on which the CBI had filed its FIR, they added. The CBI in its FIR made out a case against Karti Chidambaram, his company Chess Management Services, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, INX Media, Advantage Strategic Consulting Services and its director Padma Vishwanathan.

ED sources say that it would soon summon all the accused in the case for questioning including Karti who is away at London on a scheduled trip.

On Friday the Enforcement Directorate filed a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering act against Karti Chidambaram son of former union minister union minister P Chidambaram.

OneIndia had reported that the Enforcement Directorate is set to file a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

PMLA:

The case under the PMLA is being filed against Karti and INX Media after alleged irregularities were found in the grant of FIPB approval to the company to get foreign direct investments. This ED case would be followed by a case by the Central Bureau of Investigation which will be filed for corruption.

The decision by the ED to file the case under the PMLA was taken after it received the FIR lodged by the CBI following raids at the residence of Katri and Chidambaram in Chennai and 14 other locations. Once the case is filed, the ED would go ahead and attach properties.

[The charges against Karti Chidambaram explained in 6 points]

Aircel-Maxis:

The ED is already investigating a case relating to a company associated with Karti in connection with the Aircel Maxis deal and FDI inflow into Vasan Healthcare. The ED had found documents relating to INX Media and the FDI inflow. Further documents showed that Advantage Strategic Consulting, a company alleged to be indirectly controlled by Karti was paid Rs 10 lakh as consultancy fee to help it get FIPB approval. It was noted that this took place when Chidambaram was the union finance minister.

[INX Media: Indrani-Peter Mukerjea and the money trail]

CBI raids on Karti:

The CBI after the raids on Tuesday filed an FIR in which was alleged that the FDI inflow concerning INX had initially been flagged by FIPB for irregularities. However after it roped in a company owned by Karti for consultancy the fresh proposal was approved by the FIPB. Officials not only ignored the serious illegality on the part of M/S INX Media, but also embarked on showing undue favour to INX Group by abusing their official position, the CBI had stated.

Further the CBI noted that Karti received a payment of Rs 10 lakh through Advantage Strategic Consulting, which was controlled by him indirectly. It has also alleged that it found invoices for Rs 3.5 crore in favour of INX Media raised by companies in which Karti has sustainable interest.

OneIndia News