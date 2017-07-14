More drone to monitor Amarnath yatra after terror attack

Drone cameras have been introduced as part of the security mechanism to ensure that the Amarnath yatra goes incident free. The introduction has been made following the tragic attack that took place on the yatris on Monday in which seven persons lost their lives.

Security personnel stand guard near a bus with Amarnath pilgrims. Photo credit: PTI
The drone cameras will assist the security forces keep a close track on the movement of people. It would also monitor the tourist vehicles. On Thursday a fresh batch of yatris left for Amarnath. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been placed under 'very high' alert in the wake of the attack.

The government has clamped down very heavily on the movement within the state. No vehicle movement is being allowed without prior permission. At the Manigam camp the CRPF has restricted any traffic movement towards the capital after 12 noon. The deadline prior to the terror attack was 7 pm.

