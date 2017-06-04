Moral Policing Crackdown: Bengaluru man harassed by cops over a T-shirt quote

A Bengaluru resident went on a Facebook rant after she witnessed a case of "moral-policing" at Forum Mall Koramangala on Friday.

Parul Agrawal, who happened to witness the entire incident, posted the video of a man being "harassed" for wearing a T-shirt that had some "indecent words" printed on it.

The man was intervened and abused because his T-shirt design read, 'Stop Jerking Start F*cking'. He is seen being questioned for wearing that T-shirt to a public place. The one-minute video also shows the man being given a lecture on maintaining decency at a place where families frequent.

The man is seen defending himself however, it didnt work out. This didn't end here, he was also asked to get a new T-shirt and enter the cinema hall by the policeman. However, the post had mixed reactions some opposing the view while lot of encouragement and support poured in.

Agrawal also reached out to Bengaluru Police via Twitter and apprised them of the incident.

OneIndia News