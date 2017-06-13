Monsoon session of Parliament likely to begin on July 12

Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin from July 12 and conclude on August 11.

According to governemtn sources, the session will begin from July 12 and conclude on August 11.

However, the final call on the dates will be taken by the committee, headed by Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, after June 20, the sources said.

The presidential polls will take place after the session commences, on 17 July.

The government is likely to introduce in the a separate bankruptcy law to deal with insolvency in financial sector companies that include banks and non-banking financial companies.

OneIndia News