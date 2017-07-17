Monsoon Session of Parliament: Here's a list of bills to be introduced

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin today and is expected to be stormy with the Opposition parties all set to corner the government over a range of issues concerning national security, foreign policy and other domestic matters while the ruling alliance is gearing up to counter the onslaught on it.

The important bills likely to come up in the session are:

1. GST related bills

2. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017

3. The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017

4. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Amendment Bill, 2017

5. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016

6. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

7. The Indian Institute of Management Bill 2017

8. The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015

9. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017

10. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

OneIndia News