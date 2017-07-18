Monsoon session: Modi govt faces heat, both houses adjourned till noon

New Delhi, July 18: The 2nd day of Monsoon session of the Parliament began with Opposition creating ruckus in both the houses. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

Several opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha including Mayawathi raised the issue of Dalit atrocities and cornered the Modi government. The BSP leader walked out of the house despite several members trying to persuade her to stay back.

Opposition also slammed the government over rise in farmers' suicide cases.

Earlier, on Monday's opening session was adjourned after obituaries and swearing-in of newly elected members owing to the presidential elections.

A united Opposition is all set to raise the heat on the government over other key issues like the action of law enforcement agencies against some opposition leaders over corruption, fallout of the GST, the agrarian crisis and the policy towards Pakistan. The increased opposition synergy comes at a time when 18 parties have come together under one platform to pin the government on some key issues.

The Opposition parties are likely to raise issues of lynching incidents and vigilantism, the Kashmir situation and the border stand-off with China.

While the Congress party held a meeting on Monday to chalk out a strategy to corner the Centre in the Parliament, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has also indicated that a stormy session lies ahead.

"We will play an aggressive role in the Parliament. We are ready to go to jail but will not bow our heads," Banerjee had told PTI.

However, the Centre on the other hand is treading cautiously and has tried to reach out to the Opposition. From customary exchange of greetings to setting the tenor for a 'fruitful' session, the Narendra Modi government is sending amicable signals to the Opposition.

On Monday, the prime minister walked up to Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha before the start of proceedings and greeted Opposition leaders. They included former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, apart from Sonia Gandhi.

Seeing Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the second row, he also greeted them.

Modi also urged all parties to work in the interest of the nation, expressing hope that the Parliament's session will be a fruitful one.

During the session, the Centre will be introducing 16 new bills in both the houses of the Parliament for consideration and passage. Among the new Bills that are to be introduced are the Consumer Protection Bill and two bills to implement the GST in Jammu and Kashmir.

The monsoon session will continue till August 11.

Important Bills

Some important new and old bills that are likely to come up in the monsoon session are: the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 , and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

OneIndia News