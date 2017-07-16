Monsoon session: Govt calls all party meet; TMC to skip

Ahead of the 12th session of 16th Lok Sabha, the National Democratic Alliance Government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday in a bid to seek the Opposition's support for the smooth conduct of proceedings in both the Houses. The meeting of the parties will deliberate on the issues that are likely to be discussed in the upcoming Monsoon session.

#Visuals All party meeting called by government ahead of monsoon session of Parliament, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/kinwJqvAb7 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 16, 2017

The meeting is considered crucial ahead of the Presidential Elections 2017 scheduled on the commencement of the session.

However, the Trinamool Congress Party, headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has reportedly decided to skip the meeting.

The TMC has been locking horns with the BJP in Bengal over the recent incidents of communal violence that shook the state's Basirhat area.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of Parliament beginning from Monday is expected to be stormy with the Opposition parties all set to corner the government over a range of issues concerning national security, foreign policy and other domestic matters while the ruling alliance is gearing up to counter the onslaught on it.

OneIndia News