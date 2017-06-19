Monsoon mayhem: Rain creates havoc in NE, several dead, 4,000 displaced

Guwahati, June 19: In Assam, southwest monsoon rains created massive destruction in the last 24 hours. According to reports, five districts of Assam are reeling under floods. Because of floods around 70,000 people have been affected and around 4,000 displaced in the state.

In Sonitpur district, two people have gone missing after it received heavy rains. In Karimganj district, five members of a family were critically injured after rain-induced landslide damaged their house on Sunday, reported The Times of India.

Every year because of rains, Assam and other northeastern states suffer floods and landslides leaving lakhs displaced and hundreds dead.

In neighbouring Meghlaya, heavy rains triggered landslide in various districts including the East Khasi hills, South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills, to name a few.

Reports said that at least six people were killed, one went missing and nine others were injured after incessant rains triggered landslides across Meghalaya on Saturday.

A spokesperson at the Meghalaya Frontier Headquarters of the BSF in Shillong said, "Flood-like situation in certain places has caused huge damage to the India-Bangladesh Border Fence in many places. Some government property has also been damaged in the area of 123 Battalion BSF. The IBBF has been submerged in many low-lying areas in Meghalaya."

According to the Assam Disaster Management Authority, flood situation in several parts of the state is grim. Three new districts--Udalguri, Biswanath and Sonitpur-- have been affected by the floods since Saturday.

Government agencies said that relief camps have been set up in Udalguri and Sonitpur districts where 3,905 people are taking shelter.

Farmers are facing the brunt of rains as more than 1,600 hectares of agricultural land have been inundated in these five districts in Assam. The ASDMA said the Dhansiri and Jia Bhoroli rivers are flowing above the danger level mark.

