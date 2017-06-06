Monsoon 2017: Weather forecast for June 7, good rains likely for Bengaluru

Monsoon 2017: Bengaluru may witness light rains while Mumbai and Chennai will witness scattered thunderstorms on June 7. Delhi will remain sunny. However, Hyderabad may witness thunderstorms on Wednesday. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 7.

Bengaluru:

After being dry for about two to three days, the city witnessed light rains. According to Skymet weather, these conditions can be attributed to the Monsoon surge over Kerala region. However, Bangloreans may witness thunderstorm on June 7. Rainfall intensity over Bengaluru is also expected to increase during the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around, 26 degrees Celsius. Bangaloreans may witness monsoon showers by this weekend.

Delhi:

Delhiites continue to battle severe heatwave conditions for the second consecutive day. Mercury continue to settle several notches above the normal average temperatures. On June 6, the national capital may witness light rains. The rainy spell will most likely stay for three days till June 8 or June 9. However, the residents of Delhi may witness a sunny day on June 7 with maximum temperature likely at 42 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad:

According to Skymet weather, a cyclonic circulation is seen over South East Bay of Bengal. With this, good rains are expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and also at few places over Andhra Pradesh and Interior Tamil Nadu. Hyderabad will witness thunderstorm on June 7. The maximum temperature is likely to be around, 32 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai:

Mumbaikars enjoyed droplets of pre monsoon showers on June 5. According to skymet weather Mumbai witnessed 0.4mm of rainfal on June 5. However, the last few days were rainy for the residents of the city. Before May 13, the city had not received rains since October 2016. As per the weathermen, around June 8 the intensity of rainfall will pick up. Mumbaikars may witness scattered thunderstorms on June 7 and the maximum temperature will be 32 degree Celsius.

Chennai:

Chennai has been witnessing intense heat wave for the past few days. However, light rains have begun over the capital city of Tamil Nadu since June 5. Though isolated rain and thundershowers have made an appearance on June 6, Chennaites will witness moderate rains with gusty winds. Southwest Monsoon is expected to make onset over North Coastal Tamil Nadu including in the next 48-72 hours. Chennaites may witness scattered thunderstorms on June 7 with maximum temperature at 35 degrees Celsius.

