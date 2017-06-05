Monsoon 2017: Weather forecast for June 6, isolated thunderstorms on cards for Chennaites

Monsoon 2017: Monsoon is likely to be active over Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mumbai will witness light rains on June 6 while hot and dry weather in the national capital Delhi. Here is the weather forecast of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 6.

Bengaluru:

According to Skymet weather, scattered rains likely over Interior Karnataka and Interior parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, South Madhya Pradesh. Bangaloreans may witness mostly cloudy weather on June 6. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi:

Delhi weather has been playing wicked games with the residents during the last few days. While last week happened to be pleasant enough with temperatures remaining only slightly above the normal levels, this week has seen an unpleasant change in the maximum temperatures. The residents of Delhi will witness mostly sunny weather on June 6. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 42 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad:

Rainfall intensity will increase over Telangana and Vidarbha. Isolated heavy rains is possible over one or two places including Hyderabad. Scattered Thunderstorms are on the cards for Hyderabadis on June 6. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 34 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai:

Mumbaikars will witness scattered thunderstorms on June 6. During the last 48 hours, the maximum city has been witnessing cloudy weather conditions. As per Skymet weather, Mumbaikars will light rains and also in its adjoining areas. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 32 degrees Celsius.

Chennai:

Chennaites will witness an Isolated Thunderstorms on June 6. The conditions are expected to continue on June 7 as well with some possibility of thunderstorms developing over the North Interior Tamil Nadu rains could be heavy in a few places. Some of these thunderstorms are expected to move towards Chennai providing rainfall opportunities for the coastal region. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 34 degrees Celsius.

OneIndia News